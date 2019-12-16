holiday

Woman constructs life-sized gingerbread house around her cubicle

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A woman in San Diego went above and beyond with her holiday decorations at work. She transformed her cubicle at the San Diego Police Department into a gingerbread house.

The cubicle is covered in brown paper and colorful decorations that include images of candy and festive tinsel. The gingerbread cubicle even has two windows and a door.

RELATED: San Francisco's Most "Instagram-Worthy" Holiday Picture Spots

San Diego police posted a video of the gingerbread cubicle on Twitter. The tweet said the woman works in their communications department.



Unfortunately, the walls are not edible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan diegofunny videoholidayviral videocraftschristmasfun stuffu.s. & worldpoliceviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
A Holiday Wonderland the Bay Area!
Bay Area Home with over 600,000 Christmas Lights
The Original Alamo Tamales: Some of the best tamales you'll ever eat!
Holiday light displays in Southern California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: 2-year-old San Jose girl abducted by her father
Suspect injured after chase, deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino
Carson shooting leaves girl and woman dead, authorities say
Las Posadas celebration to kick off at Olvera Street
Kaiser mental health workers strike across California
Community reels from on-duty death of search and rescue crew member
SoCal braces for wind chills, plummeting temperatures
Show More
San Pedro crash: Woman hurt after car goes off cliff, bursts into flames
Supreme Court won't revive homeless camping ban
School resource officer fired after video shows him slamming 11-year-old boy
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
El Monte High football team returns home after winning state football championship
More TOP STORIES News