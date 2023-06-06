SoFi Stadium worker fired after video shows him flipping over 2 food-vendor carts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A worker at SoFi Stadium who was seen on video knocking over two food vendor carts has been fired, stadium officials said Tuesday.

The worker wearing a "SoFi Stadium Guest Experience" shirt got into a confrontation with the vendors after a concert Saturday night, resulting in him flipping over the two carts, sending food flying to the ground and causing minor injuries to a 12-year-old girl who was watching the cart for her parents.

SoFi Stadium says the individual did not work directly for the stadium, but for a third-party vendor:

"We are aware that an incident occurred Saturday night outside of the stadium and are working with law enforcement to look into the matter. The individual involved was employed by a third-party vendor, and we have been advised that he has since been terminated. Maintaining a safe environment is our number one priority, and we will continue to regularly evaluate staffing and protocols across all of our vendors to ensure an enjoyable entertainment experience."

The incident unfolded after a Romeo Santos concert at SoFi.

Luis Franco, one of the two vendors, said the worker had asked the food-cart operators to move back from the entrance. Franco says they complied but then the man returned and started arguing and threatening them, then flipped the carts over.

"He said you want to see me mad, you want to see mad. And at that moment he started throwing the carts. Someone could have passed by and could have gotten burned," said Franco.

Franco said the damage and lost food cost him about $500.

The other cart was being manned by a 12-year-old girl with her two siblings while their mother was using the restroom. Witnesses say the man threw the cart to the ground. The girl's mother said she was left bruised when some of the items struck her. She was also left frightened by the experience.