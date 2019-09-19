Democratic donor Ed Buck to be federally charged in 2017 overdose death of man at West Hollywood home, sources say

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Federal charges are being filed against Democratic donor Ed Buck for providing the drugs that led to the death of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore at Buck's West Hollywood home in 2017, law enforcement sources told ABC7.

Buck is expected to be transferred to federal custody after being arraigned Thursday morning in state court in connection with the overdose of another man at the same residence, the sources said.

Buck was arrested Tuesday for the latter overdose, the third to occur at his home since the summer of 2017. The first two incidents were fatal.

Moore's body was found at the same apartment on July 27, 2017. The county coroner's office ruled Moore's death an accidental methamphetamine overdose. His family called for prosecutors to charge Buck with a crime.

The January death of 55-year-old Timothy Dean at the same location was also ruled accidental.

