58-year-old woman killed in garage fire at abandoned home South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a garage fire at an abandoned home in South Los Angeles that killed a woman early Sunday morning.

The large fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at the home on West 42nd Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and found the deceased 58-year-old in the back of the detached garage, which authorities believe may have been converted into a living space. There was no power going to the garage, authorities said.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have any smoke alarms that were obvious or apparent when we made that fire attack inside, that initial search," said LAFD Captain Cody Weireter. "Normally when we have a converted garage or attic, we really implore the fact of having smoke alarms so at this point, we're not real sure."

Authorities could not say how long she may have been there and were trying to contact the owner of the property.

A cause of the fire was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countybuilding firefatal firedeadly firegarage fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News