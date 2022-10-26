South LA man gets 5 months in prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard, leading to a massive explosion that injured 17 people and displaced families due to a botched LAPD detonation, was sentenced Wednesday to five months in prison, with two years of supervised release.

Arturo Ceja III pleaded guilty last year in Los Angeles federal court to transporting explosives without a license.

Ceja planned to sell the fireworks throughout the neighborhood in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday in 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He made several trips to Nevada in late June 2021 to purchase various types of explosives -- including aerial displays and large homemade fireworks containing explosive materials -- that he transported to his home in rental vans, court records show.

The fireworks were later seized and detonated in the neighborhood on June 30, 2021 by the LAPD, causing an explosion that rocked the area.

South LA fireworks blast: Explosive material exceeded capacity of containment truck, LAPD says

Seventeen residents and first responders were sent to hospitals, several homes, businesses and vehicles were damaged. Dozens of people were displaced and some have never returned to the neighborhood.

The blast resulted in about $1 million in damages to homes and businesses in the area.

City News Service contributed to this report.