South L.A. holds rally for peace after 5-year-old girl is shot

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police and community leaders came together and held a rally for peace in South Los Angeles Wednesday in the wake of recent violence that left a 5-year-old wounded from a gunshot.Several Los Angeles Police Department officers gathered and looked for a strong show of support in the fight against violence a day after four people, including a 5-year-old girl, were wounded in a shooting at a South L.A. playground in the area of 47th Street and Budlong Avenue.The victims were described as three men and the little girl. She was breathing and conscious after the shooting and was listed in stable condition. On Wednesday, the mother of the girl said her daughter, Riley, is doing OK but was extremely distressed. Family members said she has a large bullet hole on her back.Of the three adult victims, one was in critical condition and the other two were described as stable.A family member of the victim who is in critical condition said it is not looking good for him. She said she is completely confused by how this happened. She said he was just playing basketball with his friends at the time.Police said Tuesday that they believe the shooting may have been gang-related, but the woman said her family member is not involved in any gang."Kids shouldn't have to be fearful of going to the park or going to an open space, fear of getting shot," L.A. Council Member Curren Price said at the peace rally. "Parents shouldn't be fearful of letting their kids come out and be a part of the community in ways that they have been. This just simply has to end."A detailed description of the suspects was not available, but police say they drove up in a dark sedan or SUV and fired at least 10 shots toward people in the park. Multiple bullet casings could be seen on the ground near the playground as police investigated the shooting.