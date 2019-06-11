SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 24-year-old man has been charged with beating his 4-year-old son to death at his home in South Los Angeles, officials said Monday.
Hirwin Calderon-Ordonez has been charged with one felony count of murder and one count of assault on a child causing death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.
The L.A. County District Attorney's Office alleges he beat his son, Justin Sontay-Oxlaj, so badly on June 6 that the boy later died at the hospital.
Authorities were called to the home in the 1600 block of East 47th Street last Thursday and transported the boy to the hospital in critical condition.
Neighbors said they had heard fighting and saw signs of abuse between the parents, who had only lived at the home for a few days.
If convicted, Calderon-Ordonez faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and his bail was set at $2 million.
He's scheduled to appear in court on July 29.
South Los Angeles man charged in beating death of 4-year-old son
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News