Woman charged in death of homeless man in South LA shot at another person days after, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman arrested for murder in the shooting death of a homeless man in a wheelchair near a South Los Angeles McDonald's allegedly shot at another homeless person several days later, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 37-year-old Rubi Aguiano-Salazar was arrested for murder in the death of 69-year-old Gerold Lipeles.

On May 17, Lipeles was shot near the McDonald's on West Century Boulevard, police said. Investigators said he was asleep outside the restaurant when a female shooter walked up to him and shot him to death.

Salazar was already in jail for an unrelated charge when she was rearrested for murder, police said.

According to a press release issued by LAPD, Salazar was also found to be connected to an attempted murder that occurred on May 21, four days after Lipeles was killed.

Police said in that incident, Salazar approached Stella Polly - a 67-year-old woman who was also experiencing homelessness - at a bus stop in front of 1606 West Manchester Avenue in South L.A.

"After the suspect initiated conversation, Stella Polly walked way," read the LAPD press release. "The female suspect shot her in the back as she walked away."

Meanwhile, two other people were arrested in connection to Lipeles' death.

Police said 34-year-old Raymundo Hernandez and 32-year-old Blas Canche have also been charged with murder.

Both cases were presented to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration on Thursday.

A motive for the shooting remains known.

At the time of Lipeles' death, Najee Ali of Project Islamic H.O.P.E. told Eyewitness News the man was a veteran and a double amputee, and he was shot in the head.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.