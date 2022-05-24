Homeless in Southern California

75-year-old homeless veteran in wheelchair has died after being shot outside McDonald' in South LA

Man in wheelchair who was shot near South LA McDonalds has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A homeless man in a wheelchair said to be a veteran has died after he was shot near a South Los Angeles McDonald's last week, police said.

Detectives are continuing their efforts to solve the crime.

The man, who was around 75 years old, was shot about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and he died Sunday, the LAPD reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

According to police, two suspects described only as females approached in a vehicle and one of them got out and shot the man. No description was available of the vehicle. A motive for the shooting was not known.

Community activists are seeking the public's help to solve the crime and are offering to pay for the slain man's funeral, said Najee Ali of Project Islamic H.O.P.E.

According to Ali, the man, who was homeless, was a veteran and a double amputee, and he was shot in the head while sleeping in his wheelchair outside the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Central Bureau Homicide office at 213-486-8700 or 877-LAPD-247.

