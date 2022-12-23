South LA crash involving Metro train leaves 2 injured, car split in half, LAFD says

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least two people were injured and a car was split in half following a horrific crash involving a Metro Blue line train in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 3:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Vernon Avenue, near Vernon Station, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

About 80 passengers were on board the train at the time of the crash.

Preliminary information indicates the car made a left turn in front of the train, resulting in the collision.

Firefighters extricated a woman from the vehicle. She was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

A pedestrian - not hit by the train - suffered a minor injury and was also transported to a hospital.

Shuttle buses are transporting passengers between Slauson and Washington stations due to the crash, according to Metro.