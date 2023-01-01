GoFundMe set up for victim in South LA crash involving Metro train that split car in half

One of the people injured in a crash involving a Metro Blue Line train in South Los Angeles is still recovering, and an effort is underway to raise money for her and her family.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the people injured in a crash involving a Metro Blue Line train in South Los Angeles is still recovering, and an effort is underway to raise money for her and her family.

The crash, which happened a few days before Christmas, left a small SUV split in half. The woman in that car was seriously injured and her family says she is facing a long road to recovery.

They say the pre-school teacher was out picking up milk for her infant when the crash happened. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the woman's husband and children get through this difficult time.

"They lost their car, they lost their kid's car seats.. She's not going to be able to work," said cousin Crystal Solis. "It's a two-income household and I know they depend on each other to make ends meet, and we just really want to make sure that people know that they will need the help."

The woman's family says she has already had three surgeries and are now waiting to see what other treatment she might need.