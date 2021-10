SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities were engaged in a standoff Friday afternoon with an armed suspect inside a South Los Angeles liquor store, where several people were possibly being held hostage.Several patrol cars were seen blocking off traffic around 5 p.m. in front of the store at 67th Street and Holmes Avenue. The suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon before running into the store.At least one store employee was believed to be inside, but it's unclear if there were any more people.