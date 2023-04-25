A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the head while driving in South Los Angeles.

Woman shot in the head while driving in South Los Angeles, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the head while driving in South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim then crashed near 105th and San Pedro streets.

The victim's age or identity has not been released. It's unclear if the gunshot came from another car or if it was fired from the street.

Three suspects were seen running away eastbound on 105th Street, police said, but no arrests have been made.