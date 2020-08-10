Society

Black Lives Matter members gather in South Pasadena to demand police reform, racial justice

Black Lives Matter members and other peaceful demonstrators came together in South Pasadena to push for police reform and racial justice.
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Members of Black Lives Matter and other peaceful demonstrators gathered in South Pasadena Sunday evening to continue to push for police reform and racial justice.

They gathered at Garfield Park, and among the speakers at the event was community activist Fahren James.

Several weeks ago, she was spit on and had rocks thrown at her by an angry bystander while holding signs against police brutality on a South Pasadena street corner.

"We are all looking for equality and equal justice, and equal support from police," James said.

James and her attorney Jim DeSimone are now calling for increased oversight and an investigation into whether racial profiling is an issue with South Pasadena police.
