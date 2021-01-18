South Pasadena PD mourning COVID-19 death of assistant who had just completed training

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The South Pasadena Police Department is mourning the loss of a police assistant who died of complications related to COVID-19.

Police Assistant Bayron Salguero died on Saturday.

He had completed his dispatch training program and would have started his new shift next week, the department said.

"Though he was with us for only a short time, he quickly became a part of our family," the department wrote on Instagram. "He had a great attitude and was admired by everyone for his work ethic and willingness to learn."

Salguero is survived by his parents and two sisters.

