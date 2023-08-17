First LGBTQ center opens in Southeast Los Angeles

On Wednesday, the first LGBTQ center opened to serve the Southeast Los Angeles area. The center is called 'Mi Sela' and it's in the City of Bell on Florence Avenue and Flora Avenue.

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- On Wednesday, the first LGBTQ center opened to serve the Southeast Los Angeles area. The center is called 'Mi Sela' and it's in the City of Bell on Florence Avenue and Flora Avenue. The main goal is for the center is to increase family and community acceptance of the youth. Among those who will help with this mission is the center's youth leader Thursday Storm.

"I describe this place of more so of an oasis to a community that has been said to be more towards the reserved side. Much more into the quietness, not being outspoken. Allowing themselves to fall into the traps of machismo," said Storm.

Back in 2008, Proposition 8 was on the ballot to ban same-sex marriage. According to data from Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, among eight cities in Southeast LA, about 60% of voters chose yes on Prop 8.

"I grew up ashamed of being gay. It is hard when you grow up in a Catholic, Mexican family. It was difficult growing up. To know that this resource is here, I think it's amazing." said Bell Mayor Fidencio Gallardo.

It was thanks to $500,000 grant from Los Angeles County that made the center possible. It is an extension of the nonprofit Latino Equality Alliance. The center will provide academic enrichment and leadership development programs, along with parent education and health resource guidance. The center will do outreach at local schools, too.

"Knowing that they will direct them to an actual resource center for queer youth community we will be able to more so live in harmony with one another," said Storm.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.