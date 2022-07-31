Summer rain storms drench Southland mountains and trigger flooding

Several mountain areas in the Southland experienced flooding after a round of summer storms rushed through the region Saturday.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KABC) -- Several mountain areas in the Southland experienced flooding after a round of summer storms rushed through the region Saturday.

Strong thunderstorms rolled through Oak Glen and Angelus Oaks in San Bernardino County, causing a lot of damage to the burn scar areas.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a washed out canyon as heavy rains pounded the area for more than an hour.

Some residents reported having difficulty getting to and from their homes.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory in the eastern Antelope Valley due to heavy rain in the area.

The agency advises to never drive through a flooded roadway, especially if it's moving water.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.