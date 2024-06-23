WATCH LIVE

National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Los Angeles, Ventura counties

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, June 23, 2024 10:47PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Sunday afternoon as a summer storm drops heavy, sudden rain across the area.

The NWS was tracking showers and thunderstorms moving across the region, cautioning that as much as 1 to 1.75 inches of rain could fall per hour in northwestern Los Angeles County and north central Ventura County.

The warning was issued at 3:29 p.m. and was set to expire by 9:30 p.m.

Areas that were particularly vulnerable included Eastern Lockwood Valley, Alamo Mountain, Frazier Mountain, Gorman, the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine and Pyramid Lake.

A heat advisory is also in effect as desert communities in Southern California may see triple digits temperature. See current weather alerts for Southern California here.

