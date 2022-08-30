Heat wave could bring challenges for firefighters battling Azusa-area brush fires

Temperatures are expected to push into the triple digits continuing through the Labor Day weekend.

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- The heat wave hitting Southern California could bring major challenges for crews battling brush fires near Azusa.

Two fires erupted Monday in the San Gabriel Canyon area above Azusa, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters.

The larger wildfire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near mile marker 21.67 along San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest.

The other was burning across from the Morris Dam.

The two separate incidents were later dubbed the Gulch 1 Fire and the Gulch 2 Fire. The larger fire is roughly 100 acres size and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning.

More than 200 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire with the help of four helicopters from Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties along with the Angeles National Forest.

As of Tuesday morning, there is still no access to the San Gabriel Canyon.

Authorities said the fire danger level still "very high," which means campfires and BBQs are only allowed in designated recreation sites, such as campgrounds and picnic areas.

Meanwhile, a brutal heat wave is bearing down on Southern California, with temperatures expected to push into the triple digits continuing through the Labor Day weekend.

In what seems like perfect timing, "Super Scoopers" made their return to the Van Nuys Airport Monday to assist Southern California fire agencies during this fire season, which was declared earlier than usual this year.

According to the Los Angeles World Airports, the Scoopers are able to skim across the surface of lakes or reservoirs and take in up to 1,600 gallons of water in 12 seconds.

The Super Scoopers have been loaned to L.A. County from Quebec, Canada, for almost two decades, and come with a staff of pilots and mechanics.

Meanwhile, no structures were threatened but the flames near Azusa were burning near some power lines.

One firefighter suffered a sprained ankle and was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.