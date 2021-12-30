Weather

SoCal storm leads to closures at Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain

Universal Studios and Disneyland remain open.
Winter storm bringing more rain, snow to Southern California

As a major storm drenched Southern California on Thursday, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm theme parks announced they were closed due to the weather.

The storm brought heavy rain to large swaths of the Southland, triggering severe flooding on local roads. L.A.'s Union Station was inundated, making a mess for travelers.

Thursday's rain created a watery mess at Union Station in Los Angeles - which remained open as travelers had to navigate streams of water.


Magic Mountain, which was also closed the previous day due to inclement weather, announced the Thursday closure on Twitter.

Knott's Berry Farm also announced its closure on social media, adding that its California Marketplace dining and shopping area will remain open until 7 p.m.

The region's two other major theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood and Disneyland, remained open.





