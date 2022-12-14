Photo shows Southwest passenger wearing Burger King crown with antisemitic remarks

The Simon Wiesenthal Center wants Southwest Airlines to apologize after a photo surfaced showing a passenger wearing a crown with antisemitic remarks.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center wants Southwest Airlines to apologize to the Jewish community after a photo surfaced showing a passenger wearing a crown with antisemitic remarks on it.

The flight reportedly took place on Dec. 6.

The photo shows someone wearing a Burger King crown with the statements "Ye is right," referring to the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The Simon Wiesenthal Center said the phrase, "white power" was also written on the crown.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center said Southwest should reassure flyers it won't tolerate bigotry by passengers.

Eyewitness News reached out to Southwest Airlines but have not heard back.

MORE | Demonstrators on 405 overpass express support for Kanye's antisemitic remarks