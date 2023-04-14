If you're in the mood for authentic Italian dishes with ingredients that actually come from Italy, the Truffle Brothers have what you need in Mid-City.

On The Menu: Italian eatery in Mid-City serves up dishes for every truffle lover

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fresh pizza, creamy pasta, and mouthwatering paninis.

The owners of Spaccio Salumeria are known as the Truffle Brothers, and they are bringing the flavor of Italy to Mid-City.

"We always had food in our life... We go hunting truffles, we make the tomato with the family. We make the cheese. 90% is the product we bring from our region," co-owner Michael Pietroiacovo explained.

Born in an Italian village of just 400 people, in the mountainous Molise region, Michael and Marco moved to Southern California 21 years ago and wanted to give Angelenos a taste of their culture and cuisine.

The menu is expansive and the Truffle Brothers pride themselves on using only the finest and freshest ingredients.

You might have guessed by their name, the most important ingredient of them all: the truffle. It's featured in or on top most of their dishes.

My favorites were the truffle pasta and salad.

Other best sellers include the Bolognese, the Classico Panini, and the oh so flavorful Piccante Pizza.

The food is delicious, the portions are just right and the vibe is laid back.

Plus, the prices are affordable. The majority of entrees are $18-20.

If you love your meal, it gets better.

There's also a deli inside, shelves stocked high with pasta, olive and truffle oils. Italian wines and gelato make you almost forget you're in Los Angeles.

"We love it, each other and working together. We fight sometimes... but I love working with him," laughed Marco Pietroiacovo.

Fresh pasta and pasta sauce require a good amount of preparation so, for now, Spaccio Salumeria is open Tuesday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 4073 W. Washington Boulevard in L.A.