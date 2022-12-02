First Spark of Love event in Ontario collects hundreds of toys for kids

This was the first of five "Stuff A Bus" Toy Collection Events starting where ABC7 viewers and participants can drop-off their new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Though it was a rainy morning in Ontario Friday, many still came out to donate toys for kids at the Spark of Love Toy Drive at the Mathis Home.

The toy drive will run through Dec. 24.

"This is a different kind of toy drive," said Rit Mathis. "I've been a part of a number of them over the years, as everybody has, but the scale of this operation is really mind-blowing."

The toys will be sent to the Spark of Love Toy Central at Los Angeles City Fire, where they will be sanitized, sorted and distributed evenly to Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties.

All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children and teens in need.

To donate to Spark of Love go to:

https://www.abc7.com/sparkoflove