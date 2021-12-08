spark of love

Meet Su.plex, the artist who's helping local children with her Spark of Love t-shirt

Artist Su.plex is bringing joy with her art
EMBED <>More Videos

Su.plex adds her art to give back

LOS ANGELES -- ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 29th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

Starting at the age of four, Mecca Robinson, a.k.a Su.plex Art, turned her love for art into a passion, a business and successful brand called "Buns & Blyphin."

"If I could describe myself in one word, I'd say artistic," said the artist.

For her Spark of Love T-shirt Su.plex drew inspiration from her inner child and the use of bright color.

"Color is one of the best ways we are able to express ourselves," the artist told Localish.

She describes her T-shirt as having "variety and that keeps people's eyes moving."

"I had to think what kind of shirt would people want to wear for Christmas," said Su.plex. "I feel like there should a shirt that has a feeling of, I can do anything."
You can send children some holiday joy by purchasing the exclusive Su.plex T-shirt at abc7.com/shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Su.plex's T-shirt to support Spark of Love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelesspark of loveholiday gift guidecommunity
SPARK OF LOVE
Spark of Love-inspired t-shirts bring joy to kids this holiday season
Muralist spreads a little love with his Spark of Love-inspired t-shirt
Rams distribute toys to local children at Spark of Love event
Children in foster care surprised with toys for Christmas
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News