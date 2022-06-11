Technology

Spider-Man crashes into building during attraction malfunction at Disney California Adventure

EMBED <>More Videos

Spider-Man crashes into building during malfunction in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild scene unfolded at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim when Spider-Man crashed into a building during an attraction malfunction.

It was all caught on video.

Don't worry, no humans were involved in the crash. A robot on the "Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure" attraction malfunctioned, and crashed into the building instead of landing on top of it.

The attraction's narration didn't miss a beat. Apparently, it is wired for accidents.

After impact, the voice said, "The Web facility is not equipped with airbags," and Peter Parker's upbeat voice responded, "OK."

Spider-Man was back in action in time for his afternoon adventures.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyanaheimorange countyentertainmentsouthern californiadisneylandtechnologymarvelspiderman
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new gun measures
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Marine killed in flight crash identified as son of former LA Dodger
9 injured when truck veers off road, crashes onto sidewalk in Westlake
Sunshine, hot temps expected in parts of SoCal this weekend
Gas station owner posts sign for drivers: 'We hate our gas prices too'
Hal Rubenstein's "The Looks of Love: 50 Moments in Fashion That Inspired Romance."
Show More
LA County identifies 2 more probable cases of monkeypox
Plane headed to Singapore reportedly sends out false hijacking alarm
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
October trial date set in Harvey Weinstein sex-charges case in LA
LA's emergency declaration aims to prevent baby formula price gouging
More TOP STORIES News