An inside look at the new football stadium in Inglewood

Eyewitness News got a tour of the new stadium in Inglewood that will be home to the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers by 2020.The Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park has approximately 3,000 people working on it daily, and the construction is about halfway done. One of the largest cranes in the world is being used during its construction. The crane measures as tall as the length of a football field."Every time I come out, it just amazes me how much more has been done and often in a short amount of time," said John Spanos, President of Football Operations for the Chargers. "I was out here just a few months ago, and it's remarkable how noticeable the progress is."The stadium is set to host the Super Bowl in 2023, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.At capacity, it will be able to fit 100,000 people. Adjacent to the stadium there will be 20 acres of park.