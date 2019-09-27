Chargers running back Melvin Gordon ends his holdout, returns to team

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- He's back!"He loves the game and he cannot stand watching us play without him," said Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. "He sat out for his business reasons, but at the end of the day, he just loved football."Melvin Gordon was scheduled to make over $5 million dollars this season, but was holding out for a new deal in this final year of his contract.Gordon said he would talk to the media Friday after he got Thursday's practice under his belt. His teammates were thrilled to have him back."He's a great player and can do a lot of things to help our offense," said Dereck Watt, Gordon's teammate with the Chargers and in college at Wisconsin.Lynn said, "Never say never, but it's unlikely he will play Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins." He pointed out that when he does come back he will be the starter.That will cost players like running back Austin Ekeler playing time."In my role, I start in my role," said Ekeler. "I never see myself as a backup. While Mel was gone, my role was more offense," Ekeler said.Fellow running back Justin Jackson said, "You take advantage of your opportunities. Between myself and Ekler, you just have to be ready."Gordon held out, seeking a contract worth more than $10 million per season. While he held out for business, he hurt the Chargers team by not reporting.But his teammates don't see it that way."That aspect was between him and the organization," Watt said. "We kept ourselves out of it. He was doing what he needed to do. I would not say he was hurting the team."The Chargers are glad to have No. 25 back.Gordon is now wearing No. 25 as he also wore it in college at Wisconsin.