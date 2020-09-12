Sports

Dodger fans greet Houston team bus with boos, fly 'ASTROS CHEATED. NEVER FORGET' banner over stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ahead of Saturday afternoon's game between the Dodgers and Astros at Chavez Ravine, a group of fans of the Boys in Blue greeted the Houston team with an ongoing reminder of its 2017 misdeeds.

"L.A. people, if you want to boo the Astros team bus before the game tomorrow," a Twitter account named "2020 Astros Shame Tour" said, "a group is meeting at the Vin Scully/Stadium Way entrance" at 11:30 a.m.

A group of dedicated fans stood outside the main gate Saturday and protested the Astros bus as they made their way into the stadium.

Later in the afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported, a plane was set to fly over Dodger Stadium with a banner that read "ASTROS CHEATED. NEVER FORGET. GO DODGERS!"

The flyover was pending favorable visibility conditions at 3:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m., according to the newspaper, and is scheduled to be repeated before Sunday's game.

The banner on Sunday will say "STEAL THIS SIGN, ASTROS," according to David Yontz, who created a GoFundMe page for that day's display.
EMBED More News Videos

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his role in a benches-clearing confrontation in Houston.


"Do your part in showing the Trashtros just how much you hate them," Yontz said in a statement on the fundraising website. "If I collect more than $850, I will donate the remaining amount to Dodgers-associated charities."

As of Saturday afternoon, $949 had been raised.

Tempers flared in Houston in late July when the teams met for the first time since an MLB investigation revealed the Astros had cheated by using a camera-based sign-stealing system during their 2017 championship run. That run culminated in a World Series victory for the Astros in seven games over the Dodgers.

EMBED More News Videos

A mural has popped up in Silver Lake in honor of Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly's pouty face that he made during a game against the Houston Astros earlier this season.



During a two-game sweep by L.A., hard-throwing reliever Joe Kelly tossed a pitch in the area of Bregman's head and taunted shortstop Carlos Correa after striking him out, prompting both benches to clear. Kelly later received an eight-game suspension for his actions, reduced to five games on appeal.

Kelly's pouty expression, directed at Correa, has since been immortalized in a mural in Silver Lake, a few miles from Dodger Stadium.

ESPN contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countymlbhouston astrosbaseballbrawlu.s. & worldsportsmural artslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 LASD deputies ambushed in Compton shooting
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
SoCal air remains thick with smoke from raging wildfires
Lakers advance to Western finals with win over Rockets
2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway
Facelift complete for The Blue Boy at the Huntington Museum
Don't expect Peeps on Halloween or Christmas this year
Show More
When will LAUSD reopen? Beutner weighs in
Gov. Newsom signs bill changing sex offender law
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest grows to over 26K acres
Flooding leaves Bel Air neighborhood a muddy mess
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
More TOP STORIES News