Dodgers drop behind 2-1 in NLCS with loss to Brewers before home crowd

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Dodgers are now down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series with a loss to the Brewers before the home crowd Monday.
Milwaukee ran up a 4-0 lead off rookie ace Walker Buehler by the seventh inning.
The Dodgers tried to string together a last-minute rally, loading up the bases on a walk by Yasiel Puig in the ninth inning.
But Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress struck out Yasmani Grandal and Brian Dozier to seal the shutout win.
Life moves pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/3lyODvwrLr— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 16, 2018
Game 4 of the NLCS is 6:09 p.m. Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
The game came on the 30th anniversary of Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, when the Dodgers would go on to win their last title over the Oakland Athletics.
The game featured one of the most iconic moments in Dodgers - and baseball - history as a limping Kirk Gibson hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Dodgers the 5-4 win at Dodger Stadium.
