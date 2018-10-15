SPORTS

Dodgers drop behind 2-1 in NLCS with loss to Brewers before home crowd

The Brewers' Travis Shaw hits a triple off Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Dodgers are now down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series with a loss to the Brewers before the home crowd Monday.

Milwaukee ran up a 4-0 lead off rookie ace Walker Buehler by the seventh inning.

The Dodgers tried to string together a last-minute rally, loading up the bases on a walk by Yasiel Puig in the ninth inning.

But Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress struck out Yasmani Grandal and Brian Dozier to seal the shutout win.


Game 4 of the NLCS is 6:09 p.m. Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The game came on the 30th anniversary of Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, when the Dodgers would go on to win their last title over the Oakland Athletics.

The game featured one of the most iconic moments in Dodgers - and baseball - history as a limping Kirk Gibson hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Dodgers the 5-4 win at Dodger Stadium.


DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

