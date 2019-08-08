Dodgers' Justin Turner spends day off helping kids hone their baseball skills in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have the day off but that didn't stop Justin Turner from paying it forward.J.T. spent part of his day in Simi Valley with over 500 kids ranging in age from 6 to 13.The kids got to run through some drills focusing on fundamentals complete with Turner keeping a close eye.He was having so much fun - it didn't matter that some of the campers might not all be Dodger fans.