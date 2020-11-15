Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda remains hospitalized in Orange County

Sports

Dodgers legend and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda remained hospitalized Monday in intensive care in Orange County.
The Dodgers tweeted Sunday that Lasorda, 93, "was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably,'' the Dodgers tweeted.

"The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the tweet said.

The tweet did not detail why Lasorda was hospitalized.

"Sending my best wishes to Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda and joining fans and Angelenos all across our city in wishing him a quick recovery," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

Lasorda attended Game 6 of this year's World Series, which saw the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch their first title since 1988.

Lasorda managed the team for 20 seasons from 1976 to 1996, guiding the Dodgers to two World Series championships in 1981 and 1988. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

He suffered a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the team the following month. He has remained with the organization as a special adviser to the chairman.

Local leaders took to social media to wish Lasorda well.

City Attorney Mike Feuer also weighed in, tweeting Sunday: "All of us in the City Attorney's office are thinking of the iconic Tommy Lasorda this morning and sending our thoughts to him and his family.''

ESPN and contributed to this report.
