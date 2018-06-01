Watch the cleanest jokes in the player above and the full video with adult language below.
Here are just a few of the gems from the segment:
"Jalen Rose looks like he has Lego hair."
"Draymond Green's jump shot is ALMOST as ugly as his face... Almost."
"Ben Simmons might have the most boring voice I've ever heard."
"Stephen A. Smith is what happens when a human tries to be a caps lock button."
Last but not least, Kobe Bryant read a tweet that said he looks like he cries to "Kiss from a Rose" by Seal. Bryant started singing it to prove he would not cry.
Game 2 of the NBA Finals airs Sunday, June 3 at 8 ET | 5 PT p.m. on ABC.
