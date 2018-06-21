SPORTS

Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad was there in the nick of time to save his son!

A dad was there in the nick of time to rescue his son from a fiery crash during a car race in South Boston, Virginia, over Father's Day weekend.

Mike Jones found himself competing for the lead at South Boston Speedway on June 16. Jones was battling with Matt Bowling when their cars made contact, sending both racers spinning into the infield wall, according to WSET.

After crashing into the wall, Jones' car ignited on the track. His father, Dean, who also works as his crew chief, immediately ran onto the track to pull Mike out of the burning car.

They walked away from the crash and Dean was able to press the fire suppression system to help extinguish the blaze.

According to ESPN, Dean was placed on probation by NASCAR for violating the policy that anyone, aside from safety personnel, is allowed to step on the racing surface during an event. He was not fined or suspended for the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrace carcar crashfirerescuefamily
SPORTS
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
LAFC's Laurent Ciman not 'fully focused' for derby draw with LA Galaxy - Bob Bradley
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
More Sports
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Show More
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
More News