Former Dodger, Yasiel Puig, opens community house for kids in San Fernando

SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Yasiel Puig was back in Los Angeles to play against the Angels with his new team the Cincinnati Reds. However, there was much more than baseball that the former Dodger had on his agenda while in the area.
Puig had been working together with the City of San Fernando to open a community house for kids and their families called Puig House.
"I love the community because all the time and every day when I go to play baseball I look into the stadium and a lot of people is coming to support myself and teammates," said Puig. "We need to give back to the community and giving love to all the fans."
Even though he no longer plays for a team in the Los Angeles area, a part of his heart is still here.
"Traded by the Dodgers he still didn't have to continue with this project. But it was never about just being here in LA, it was about the children the entire time," said Councilman Robert Gonzales.
Puig House will offer recreational activities for baseball and other sports, and learning services to help children in school.
Puig also believes that no child should go hungry, and will have meals prepared at the new community house as well.
When it comes to Los Angeles he misses the fans the most, and there are just certain things he can't find with his new team the Cincinnati Reds.
One of his favorite Mexican restaurants is in San Fernando.
"I no find any Mexican food yet in Cincinnati, there's a lot of barbecue food...nice good barbecue food in Ohio Cincinnati," said Puig. "But I can't find any tacos or Mexican food like Magaly's in Cincinnati."
The owner of Magaly's, Magaly Colelli, and Puig have both done community service work through his non-profit the Wild Horse Foundation.
Puig hopes to open more community houses like this one around the United States, but he had to start in the place that he called home for seven years.
