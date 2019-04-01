soldier surprise

Carolina Hurricanes help sailor surprise father after being away on months-long deployment

EMBED <>More Videos

Carolina Hurricanes help soldier surprise father after being away on months-long deployment (Credit: NHL Canes)

RALEIGH -- Valerie Colicchio has been deployed in Djibouti, Africa and hasn't seen her father since the middle of October.

"I've been lying to him for the last, I don't know, three weeks about where I was going to be. He thinks I'm still in Africa," she said.

The Carolina Hurricanes arranged for Valerie to meet head coach Rod Brind'Amour and surprise her father, Scott .

When Scott got to the arena, he thought he was just meeting Brind'Amour, but a few moments later, to his surprise, his daughter walked through the door.



The heartwarming video was tweeted out by the Canes on Saturday.

"I'm just so excited to see him and hockey is our thing," she said.

"He had no idea you were coming home?" asked Brind'Amour.

"No, I've lied to him for the last two weeks," she said.

Valerie and her father stayed to watch the Hurricanes take down the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcarolina hurricanessoldier surprise
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER SURPRISE
WATCH: Soldier surprises mom and sister
Ontario officer gets unexpected holiday visit from son in Air Force
Airman surprises teacher mom during school assembly
VIDEO: Soldier plans epic Christmas surprise for mom
TOP STORIES
Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
11-year-old Fontana boy dies after tragic bicycle accident
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
2 hurt in Compton deputy-involved shooting
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Eyewitness This: CA sales tax increase, new tumor treatment, Palm Springs tram reopens
New CAR-T cancer therapy fights tumors
Show More
Studio City seeing increase in homeless problems
Alleged drunk driver arrested after full margarita found in car
Malibu road buried under rockslide
NO JOKE: Cheesecake Factory offers free food on April Fools'
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 405 in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News