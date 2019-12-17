JoAnn Buss, mother of Lakers team president Jeanie Buss and former wife of Jerry Buss, dies

My condolences and prayers goes out to @JeanieBuss and the entire Buss family on their lost! #LakerNation stands as 1 with you guys during your difficult time! 🙏🏾💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- JoAnn Buss, the mother of Lakers team president Jeanie and her siblings Johnny, Janie and Jim Buss, has died, the team announced Monday.JoAnn Bus was married to former Lakers owner Jerry Buss.The Buss family has requested people to donate to the American Cancer Society or the Lakers Youth Foundation in lieu of sending flowers."I was saddened to hear the news that JoAnn Buss, mother of Jeanie, Johnny, Jim and Janie, and wife of Dr. Buss, has passed away," Magic Johnson said on Twitter. "She was an incredible friend and woman. Cookie and I are glad she was a part of our lives for more than 40 years."LeBron James also offered his condolences to the Buss family.Jerry Buss and JoAnn divorced in 1972. Jerry Buss died in 2013.