Justin Turner wants fans to stop running onto field during Dodgers games

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has had enough of fans running onto the field after incidents in three consecutive games.

On Tuesday night, a young man ran onto the field as the Dodgers outfielders celebrated a win at Chase Field in Arizona.

The previous two nights, fans ran on the field and tried to hug outfielder Cody Bellinger.



Turner says the incidents are unsafe and "ridiculous." He's also calling on Major League Baseball to take action.

Going onto the field of play is considered a violation that will result in "immediate ejection and/or arrest and prosecution," according to the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Code of Conduct.
