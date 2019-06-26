Justin Turner wants fans to stop running onto field during Dodgers games

On Tuesday night, a young man ran onto the field as the Dodgers outfielders celebrated a win at Chase Field in Arizona.
The previous two nights, fans ran on the field and tried to hug outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Cody Bellinger: "You know you're going to jail."— Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) June 23, 2019
Fan: "It was worth it." pic.twitter.com/N5eJxGBq9v
Turner says the incidents are unsafe and "ridiculous." He's also calling on Major League Baseball to take action.
Going onto the field of play is considered a violation that will result in "immediate ejection and/or arrest and prosecution," according to the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Code of Conduct.