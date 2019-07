Los Angeles could soon be 1st major city to ban horse racing

EMBED >More News Videos Following the death of 29 horses this season at Santa Anita Park, the track has agreed to new safety measures to protect the animals' health.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles could soon become the first major city to ban horse racing.The Los Angeles Board of Animal Services Tuesday will consider a motion to prohibit racing and off-track betting in L.A., in what appears to be a mostly symbolic move.The push follows the recent deaths at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, where 30 horses died this past season.Santa Anita would not be affected by Los Angeles' decision.However, Gov. Gavin Newsom last month gave the California Horse Racing Board the authority to immediately suspect licenses to protect the health and safety of horses and riders