horses

Los Angeles could soon be 1st major city to ban horse racing

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles could soon become the first major city to ban horse racing.

The Los Angeles Board of Animal Services Tuesday will consider a motion to prohibit racing and off-track betting in L.A., in what appears to be a mostly symbolic move.

The push follows the recent deaths at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, where 30 horses died this past season.

RELATED: Santa Anita Park, state officials agree to new safety measures to protect horses

EMBED More News Videos

Following the death of 29 horses this season at Santa Anita Park, the track has agreed to new safety measures to protect the animals' health.



Santa Anita would not be affected by Los Angeles' decision.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom last month gave the California Horse Racing Board the authority to immediately suspect licenses to protect the health and safety of horses and riders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelesanimal abusehorsesanimal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HORSES
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Newsom signs law that allows suspension of Santa Anita's license
Santa Anita horse deaths: Protesters call for end to CA racing
30th horse dies at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in caught-on-camera brawl at Disneyland's Toontown
Broguiere's Dairy has closed its doors
Dodgers announce $100M plan for stadium renovations
Ex-judge dragged from Cincinnati courtroom, ordered to jail
Local family devastated after woman is killed by bullet while inside home
Tree-lighting ceremony held for victims killed in Borderline shooting
Compton boy recovering after losing left hand in firework explosion
Show More
VIDEO: Wife shields husband in deadly San Francisco Tesla crash
VIDEO: Big Bear bald eagle Simba takes flight for 1st time
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
Teen, man arrested in violent fight at Moreno Valley skate park
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hero neighbor rushes in to save boy attacked by pit bull
More TOP STORIES News