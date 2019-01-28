Sports

LA Rams flag team member being flown out to Super Bowl 53

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not just the players who'll be hitting the field on Super Bowl Sunday, a member of the Los Angeles Rams flag crew is being flown out by the team.

When the Rams score a touchdown, several things tend to happen: The score goes up, the fans go crazy, and the flags start flying!

Matthew Valdez is a member of the Rams flag crew, tasked with storming the field whenever the Rams light up the scoreboard.

He's been doing this for the past two seasons, and the high-powered Rams offense has kept the flag crew busy.

"The more points we rack up, of course we're out there. The last time I got insanely tired and excited was the Rams versus the (Kansas City) Chiefs. Oh my gosh! You know those points," he recalled.

Now, all that scoring has added up to a Rams Super Bowl appearance, and the Rams' offense is setting its sights on the end zone in Atlanta's high-tech stadium -- that means they'll be needing their flag crew on the field.

That's right: The flag crew -- which normally only works home games -- is going along for the ride, courtesy of the Rams organization. When Valdez got the good news, he lost it.

"I called everybody on the phone. I called my dad first...It's a tremendous feeling, an awesome honor just to go out and represent the team," he said.

It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a guy who won't catch a pass - or score a point - but one fans love to see hit the field.
