LAFC home opener to offer culinary delights

Los Angeles Football Club is the Southland's newest Major League Soccer team and after playing their first six games on the road the team is set for their home opener this Sunday.And to go along with the first match at Banc of California Stadium will be a variety of culinary delights for fans.The stadium features such treats as Seoul sausages, LA Rotisserie, Beer Belly burgers, Bludso's BBQ and, of course, pizza.For a look at the range of stadium eats, watch the video above.