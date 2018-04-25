MLS

LAFC home opener to offer culinary delights

When the Los Angeles Football Club plays its first home opener at Banc of California Stadium, fans will choose from a wide range of culinary delights. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Football Club is the Southland's newest Major League Soccer team and after playing their first six games on the road the team is set for their home opener this Sunday.

And to go along with the first match at Banc of California Stadium will be a variety of culinary delights for fans.

The stadium features such treats as Seoul sausages, LA Rotisserie, Beer Belly burgers, Bludso's BBQ and, of course, pizza.

For a look at the range of stadium eats, watch the video above.
