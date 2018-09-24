SPORTS

LeBron James talks strategy, decision to become an LA Laker during media day event

It's a big day for the Lakers and fans Monday as LeBron James will be formally introduced as a member of the team.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It was a big day for the Lakers and fans Monday as LeBron James talked about his decision to move to Los Angeles and become part of the team.

The Lakers' Media Day took place at noon, where James walked out in his jersey and talked about why he moved to the West Coast.

"I have a team, we all come together. We've done this before - we mark out all the pros and the cons, and at the end of the day it's up to myself and my family. We kind of made a decision that this was our next journey, our next path, so I was able to make the decision to come here," he said.

He added he was "truly excited" to be in L.A. and enjoys learning from his teammates and coaches no matter where he's at in his career.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what we all can bring to the table and how we can all bounce ideas and bounce things off one another in order to better our games both on the floor and mentally as well," he said.

When asked about his expectations coming onto the team, he said it's simply to get better.

"I don't expect nothing. You work for what you want. You can't expect anything...for me it's all part of the process. It's the unknown," he said.

It was the first time hearing from him since he joined the team in July, where he signed a four-year $153.3 million contract.

The event was also an opportunity for fans to hear from the players ahead of the team's first official practice on Tuesday.
