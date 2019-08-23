LeBron James fan in Serbia uses his head to show his allegiance

This is what happens when ball is life.
A huge LeBron James fan in Serbia decided to use his head to show his allegiance.
He had a barber shave LeBron's face into his hair. They had a good time during the haircut - including shooting a few basketballs.
This barber is no stranger to creating amazing hair art. He previously shaved tennis star Novak Djokovic's face into a client's locks.
