LeBron James fan in Serbia uses his head to show his allegiance

By ABC7.com staff
This is what happens when ball is life.

A huge LeBron James fan in Serbia decided to use his head to show his allegiance.

He had a barber shave LeBron's face into his hair. They had a good time during the haircut - including shooting a few basketballs.
This barber is no stranger to creating amazing hair art. He previously shaved tennis star Novak Djokovic's face into a client's locks.
