Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Dates released for first preseason games at Sofi Stadium

Previously the preseason opponents had been announced but specific dates for the games had not been disclosed.
ABC7 will air all the Los Angeles Rams preseason games including the first football game at SoFi Stadium.
It remains unclear at this time whether fans will be allowed to attend live sporting events by that time amid the state's and county's current coronavirus restrictions.
The NFL has released a schedule and is planning for a season under the assumption that fans will be allowed, but has put contingencies in place that include new ticket refund policies. The league is requiring teams that sell tickets to provide full refunds or credit toward future purchases if a game is canceled or fans are prohibited. The Associated Press reports that Ticketmaster and SeatGeek have pledged to make full refunds available, while StubHub says it will only do so where required by state law.
Game time and dates for the Rams preseason:
Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints, Friday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. (Note: This is considered an away game for the Rams, but will be hosted at SoFi which is also the home stadium for the Chargers)
Week 3: vs. Denver Broncos , Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.
Week 4: at Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
ABC7 will be the official local television partner of the Rams and will provide the Los Angeles market with exclusive telecasts of all Rams preseason games.
The year-round partnership will also center on the Rams and ABC7's shared commitment to communities across Los Angeles and developing programs to give back to fans and community members.
The first regular-season game at SoFi stadium will be Sunday, Sept. 13 when the Rams host the Dallas Cowboys.
Week 2 the Rams head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 20.
