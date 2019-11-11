Lou Farrar, beloved Charter Oak High football coach, dies at 73

Farrar coached at Charter Oak High School for 39 years, winning five Southern Section championships and racking up more than 300 wins.
"This morning Big Lou passed away peacefully from complications due to leukemia," the school's football team shared on Twitter. "He was diagnosed in April. His family will think of him everyday & are so grateful they had him as a guiding force in their lives & the lives of so many others. Funeral services will be shared soon."
Farrar coached for more than five decades.