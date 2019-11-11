Sports

Lou Farrar, beloved Charter Oak High football coach, dies at 73

COVINA, Calif. -- Lou Farrar, a legendary football coach at Charter Oak High School in Covina, died Sunday after a battle with leukemia. He was 73.

Farrar coached at Charter Oak High School for 39 years, winning five Southern Section championships and racking up more than 300 wins.

"This morning Big Lou passed away peacefully from complications due to leukemia," the school's football team shared on Twitter. "He was diagnosed in April. His family will think of him everyday & are so grateful they had him as a guiding force in their lives & the lives of so many others. Funeral services will be shared soon."



Farrar coached for more than five decades.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscovinalos angeles countysocietyhigh school footballcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hollywood Hills brush fire burns 80 acres as containment reached
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60
LAPD officer recovering from violent encounter in Venice
WWII sub found, bringing closure to Camarillo woman
Donald Trump Jr. greeted by fans, protesters at UCLA
Jurupa Valley pastor, 51, arrested in sexual assault of underage girl
Show More
Needles, medical waste wash up at Venice Beach
Malibu city councilman reflects on Woolsey Fire 1 year later
3.5 earthquake rattles desert communities east of Palm Springs
Riverside 'Elephant Man' sees improvements with face surgery
Pink's Hot Dogs selling discount hot dogs to celebrate 80th anniversary
More TOP STORIES News