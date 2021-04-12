Sports

Mural of Kobe Bryant's final game painted at Lakers photographer office in South Pasadena

EMBED <>More Videos

Mural of Kobe Bryant's final game painted in South Pasadena

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Renowned muralist and painter Jonas Never is using his artistic skills to bring Kobe Bryant's legacy to life in South Pasadena.

He's about to finish a mural depicting Kobe walking off the court for the final time after scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz.

Lakers team photographer Andrew Bernstein captured the iconic image and commissioned the work to cover the outside of his office on Mission Street.

Never explained his reasoning behind taking on this epic project.

"I really wanted to make the mural just because most guys kinda finish their career in a whimper, like barely a shell of their former selves. Where it's like with Kobe that last game he dominated."

"All eyes were on him, everyone was cheering for him. It was such a Kobe moment to dominate on such a big stage," Never said. "It's really cool to be a part of the process and be able to paint a moment in L.A. history like that."

Never also recently completed a mural of Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly posing with his World Series championship ring outside of Baby Blues Barbecue in Venice.

Silver Lake mural honors Joe Kelly
EMBED More News Videos

A mural has popped up in Silver Lake in honor of Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly's pouty face that he made during a game against the Houston Astros earlier this season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth pasadenalos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles lakerskobe bryantnbamural arts
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in explosion at Valley Glen home
LA opens vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older
Terriers scare bear at Pasadena home
Iconic Boyle Heights Sears closing down
Huntington Beach police dispersing unruly crowd at rally
3 children found fatally stabbed in Reseda apartment, mother arrested
Hideki Matsuyama 1st man from Japan to win golf major
Show More
Person in custody after incident at Montebello mall, police say
LAUSD set for students to return to school
Vaccine clinic opens at Glendale Community College
Barricade in Riverside ends with domestic violence suspect found dead
Masks could prevent up to 14K COVID deaths by August, model predicts
More TOP STORIES News