Pro surfers compete on man-made wave at World Surf League Surf Ranch

LEMOORE, Calif. (KABC) --
The World Surf League Founder's Cup of Surfing held its inaugural co-ed continental team event on a man-made wave in Central California over the weekend.

Surf star Kelly Slater opened the Surf Ranch, which is 35 miles south of Fresno, to the public where at least 5,000 fans attended the two-day event.

A hydrofoil moves along a track in a man-made lake to form the 700-yard-long waves for 25 of the world's top surfers. It's the world's longest high-performance, bi-directional man-made wave.

The surfers are part of five co-ed teams: Team USA, Australia, Brazil, Europe and the World Team. It's the first time co-ed teams will compete instead of as individuals.

The WSL Surf Ranch facility was revealed online to the public in December 2015. This event is the first time members of the public were allowed onto the grounds.
