Rams-Steelers: Pittsburgh defense clamps down in LA's 17-12 loss

PITTSBURGH (KABC) -- The Rams offense struggled against a solid Steeler defense and Los Angeles fell 17-12 in Pittsburgh on Sunday.Before Sunday, the Steelers were second in the league with 22 takeaways and third in sacks with 29.They sacked Jared Goff three times and intercepted him twice - the second on what could have been a game-winning drive with just 20 seconds left in the game.The loss drops the Rams to 5-4 and puts them at a deeper risk of missing the playoffs altogether just one season after playing in the Super Bowl.The Associated Press contributed to this report.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.