Rams-Steelers: Pittsburgh defense clamps down in LA's 17-12 loss

PITTSBURGH (KABC) -- The Rams offense struggled against a solid Steeler defense and Los Angeles fell 17-12 in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Before Sunday, the Steelers were second in the league with 22 takeaways and third in sacks with 29.
They sacked Jared Goff three times and intercepted him twice - the second on what could have been a game-winning drive with just 20 seconds left in the game.
The loss drops the Rams to 5-4 and puts them at a deeper risk of missing the playoffs altogether just one season after playing in the Super Bowl.
