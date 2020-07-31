SoFi Stadium looks to hire thousands

SoFi Stadium's managing director Jason Gannon says as crews near completion of the $5 billion venue, they are expecting to fill roughly 3,000 full- and part-time positions.
"We're just a few days away from getting our occupancy permit," Gannon told Eyewitness News. "For event-day personnel, we're looking to hire about 3,000 people, and several hundred non-event day positions."
Event-day jobs would include ticket-takers, guest experience workers and ushers. Those jobs are dependent on fans being allowed to attend games during the pandemic. But stadium management says there are hundreds of other, full-time jobs that would employ people year-round, positions like security, engineering and facility maintenance and operations.
Gannon said construction of the new stadium has involved more than 17,000 workers with $750 million spent with minority-owned businesses.
"In Inglewood we've had over $92 million worth of contracts on the project to date (that went) to local Inglewood residents," said Gannon.
The expected jobs SoFi looks to fill could be a much needed boon to Inglewood. The city has one Los Angeles County's worst unemployment rates, estimated at 24%. That's roughly five-percentage points worse than L.A. County as a whole, nine points worse than the state average, and more than double the U.S. average.
To apply for jobs, go to SoFiStadium.com and click on the careers tab.