Sore right wrist keeps Mike Trout out of Angels' lineup

CLEVELAND -- Mike Trout's right wrist is still sore and the Los Angeles Angels won't risk him making it any worse.

The superstar outfielder was not in the starting lineup for the third straight game on Saturday as the Angeles continued their three-game series against the Cleveland Indians.

Trout injured his wrist on Wednesday while sliding into second base at Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old had been optimistic that he would be able to return Saturday, but he's still having some issues.

"Mike is moving in the right direction but he's not able to swing right now so he's day-to-day," manager Mike Scioscia said. "We'll chart the progress today and tomorrow and see where we are."

While Trout seems close to returning, the Angels placed left-hander Tyler Skaggs on the 10-day disabled list with a left adductor strain. He was scheduled to start Sunday's series finale.

X-rays and an MRI revealed only inflammation in Trout's wrist, but the Angels are taking an extra-cautious approach with the seven-time All-Star and one of baseball's best all-around players.

For the third consecutive game, Eric Young Jr. replaced Trout in center and batted ninth as the Angels faced Cleveland ace Corey Kluber.

Trout, who is batting .309 with 30 homers and 60 RBI in 109 games, has been relatively healthy this season. Last season, he missed 39 games with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Scioscia said Skaggs felt tightness during his last start on July 31, when he was tagged for 10 runs in 3 1/3 innings. Skaggs is 8-7 with a 3.34 ERA in 20 starts.

Before Saturday's game, right-hander Taylor Cole was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Right-hander Deck McGuire is also with the club, and could be an option to start Sunday.
