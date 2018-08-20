SURFING

California governor signs bill into law making surfing the state's official sport

Nic Lamb rides a wave during the fourth heat of the Mavericks surfing contest Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Lamb won the contest. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill Monday making surfing the official sport of California.

Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, the bill's sponsor, sent a tweet writing, "surfing in CA has a rich history and culture. It attracts people from all around the world and generates over $6b in annual retail sales for the state."

Surfing has been part of California's culture for more than 100 years.
